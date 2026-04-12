Nick Pivetta Already Generating Early MLB Free Agency Buzz

It's just April, but we've already started to see some buzz around the league start up about what the upcoming Major League Baseball free agent market could look like.

It's going to be a long time before it really takes shape. Again, it's just April. But this is around the time you start to hear the early rumblings about which guys could be big in the open market. Think of the 2025 season, for example. There was discourse dominating baseball talk for a long time about what Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman would do. Tucker ended up leaving the Chicago Cubs to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bregman opted out from the Boston Red Sox and joined the Cubs. The chatter that pops up now will set the tone for conversations later.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale dropped an intriguing nugget on Sunday about MLB's free agency after the 2026 season. He noted that teams around the league "already are counting" on San Diego Padres hurler Nick Pivetta to opt out of his deal and become one of the more intriguing free agents available.

Nick Pivetta is vewed as a "prized" potential free agent

Apr 1, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) delivers during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Rival GMs already are counting on San Diego Padres ace Nick Pivetta to be on the free-agent market this winter, believing it’s a no-brainer that he will opt out of his contract," Nightengale wrote. "Pivetta signed a club-friendly four-year, $55 million contract with the Padres two years ago, earning a total of just $23 million the first two seasons.

"As long as he’s breathing at the end of the season, he’ll opt out of the final two years and $32 million on his contract. Certainly, he will be one of the most prized starters on the free-agent market."

This isn't much to go off yet, but it's something for baseball fans to put in their back pocket and remember later on. Pivetta is 33 years old and has electric stuff when he's at his best. He broke out as a member of the Padres last season and had a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts in his first season in San Diego. So far in 2026, he has a 5.54 ERA in three starts. When he's at his best, he's an ace-level starter.

Over the course of the 2026 season, it sounds like he's going to be someone to monitor ahead of free agency. If teams already view him as one of the "most prized starters" potentially heading to free agency, that's just going to grow, especially if he's pitching well.

If you're a fan of a team that needs pitching, keep an eye on Pivetta throughout the season.