Noted MLB Insider Suggests Cincinnati Reds Could Be Surprise Team at Trade Deadline
According to noted MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds could be a surprise team at the upcoming trade deadline.
Rosenthal tells "Foul Territory TV" that they could be aggressive because they've already invested a lot into this team and into this roster.
That's true: The Reds signed Jeimer Candelario before the 2024 season and traded for Brady Singer and Gavin Lux before 2025. Furthermore, they hired future Hall of Famer Terry Francona as their manager and also got back Matt McLain from injury. They added to the pitching staff by bringing in Singer and bringing back Nick Martinez.
The Reds entered play on Thursday at 39-35 on the season and tied for second place in the National League Central. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They haven't won the World Series since the 1990 season, 35 years ago.
Cincinnati is finishing out a series with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday before starting a new series with the division-rival Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. St. Louis entered play on Thursday at 38-35 and in fourth place in the division. They are taking on the Chicago White Sox for a doubleheader on Thursday.
At this point, it appears that Singer will start the opener for the Reds while Andre Pallante will pitch for the Cardinals. Singer has gone 7-4 with a 4.34 ERA and Pallante is 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA. He'll likely need to eat innings to compensate for a bullpen that will be stretched thin by a doubleheader.
