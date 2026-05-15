Sandy Alcántara, Jarren Duran, Plus 4 More MLB Deadline Wild Cards

It's still the quiet before the storm when it comes to the Major League Baseball trade market.

The biggest deal of the season so far belongs to the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians. San Francisco sent two-time Gold Glove Award winner Patrick Bailey to the Guardians in a deal that surprised the baseball world.

With each passing day, we inch closer to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Most of the deals that get done throughout the 2026 season won't come until closer to that date. But clearly, the conversations are out there. There has already been some noise there about a few stars, including Freddy Peralta and Sandy Alcántara, among others. Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reported that the Chicago Cubs have already spoken to teams about the idea of adding some pitching. Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, shared that he has already spoken to teams about deals.

Again, most of the trade drama of the season will take place closer to the Aug. 3 deadline, but we could see deals pop up between now and then. But which stars could be on the move? Let's dive in.

Sandy Alcántara — Miami Marlins

May 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Miami Marlins ace is already viewed as the "hottest commodity" around the league ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. That makes sense. He's a former Cy Young Award winner, is just 30 years old, and has been good overall in 2026 with a 3.90 ERA in a league-leading 57 2/3 innings pitched. He's the type of front-of-the-rotation ace that would do very well at the trade deadline.

Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) safe at third on an error by the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran is just 29 years old and is just two seasons removed from a 9.0-WAR season for Boston back in 2024 when he earned his lone All-Star nod. Duran has struggled so far this season offensively, but he is under team control through the 2028 season and Nightengale tabbed him as someone to watch before the deadline as well.

Freddy Peralta — New York Mets

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peralta will be a free agent after the season. If the Mets are unable to scratch and claw their way back into the playoff race, then Peralta won't be traded. If New York struggles, then Peralta certainly will be someone to watch. Rumors have already started about the righty.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Tigers don't turn things around with Skubal on the Injured List, then there arguably won't be a reason for Detroit to hold onto its ace. He's going to be a free agent after the season and should be in line for a historic payday. It's hard to believe the Tigers will meet the price.

Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

May 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) prepares for the pitch in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The buzz has died down around the Houston Astros and Paredes, but he was one of the most talked-about trade candidates this past offseason and Houston has had a bad season so far. At some point, the buzz will likely pick up again.

Joe Ryans — Minnesota Twins

Apr 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Twins should've traded Joe Ryan last year and ripped the band-aid off. The interest was there and he was pitching well. They certainly could flip him this year, but now he has one less season of control than he did in 2025. The Twins are a mess right now.