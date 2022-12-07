OPINION: The Chicago Cubs Really Didn't Need to Sign Jameson Taillon

The Chicago Cubs added another starting pitcher to their active roster Wednesday morning, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Taillon, however, was not something that the Cubs needed.

Over his last three seasons, Taillon has a 4.09 ERA. He's a back-end of the rotation-type of starter, and the Cubs already have plenty of those.

Prior to signing Taillon, the Cubs already had eight potential starting pitching options for 2023.

Kyle Hendricks and Marcus Stroman are locks for the rotation. Justin Steele, coming off a breakout season in 2022, feels like a shoe-in for the rotation as well. After that, the Cubs had two spots, with a number of compelling candidates.

Adrian Sampson, who was pitching on a minor league contract, logged a 3.11 ERA and pitched remarkably down the stretch. Keegan Thompson also excelled in 2022. Javier Assad posted a 3.11 ERA in eight starts.

The Cubs showed that it isn't very hard to find quality pitching at the back-end of the rotation at a relatively inexpensive price.

Caleb Kilian, one of the prospects the club acquired in the Kris Bryant trade, has shown a great deal of promise and is worthy of receiving another crack at a spot in the rotation.

25-year-old Hayden Wesneski flashed true ace potential in his four starts in 2022, posting a 2.18 ERA and 0.94 WHIP.

Now, the Cubs will commit one more spot in their rotation to a veteran pitcher, potentially blocking a younger pitcher from developing as a starter.

The Cubs will have to choose two of Wesneski, Thompson, Assad, Kilian and Steele, and for what? To acquire another back-end of the rotation option, at a more expensive price than the options already in front of them.

Taillon is a quality pitcher, no doubt. I just question the fit here. Pitching depth was not a weakness for the Cubs in 2022, and wasn't looking to be one in 2023.

The Cubs may have been better off keeping another spot in the rotation open for one of their younger, cheaper arms to get a chance to shine, and spending $68 million elsewhere.

