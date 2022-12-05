Philadelphia Phillies Agree to 11-Year Contract with Trea Turner

Skip to main content
The first of four star free agent shortstops is off the board. The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with 29-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner on an eleven-year, $300 million contract Monday.
The first of four star free agent shortstops is off the board. The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with 29-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner on an eleven-year, $300 million contract Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with 29-year-old Trea Turner on an eleven-year, $300 million contract Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Turner's eleven-year deal will cover his age-30 through age-40 seasons. The Phillies came within two games of winning the World Series, but saw an opportunity to upgrade at shortstop, a position that rookie Bryson Stott manned in 2022. Thus, executive Dave Dombrowski adds to the Phillies' mammoth payroll. The Phillies had the fourth-highest payroll in 2022.

Turner's deal will include a full no-trade clause. He will make $27.27 million per year, according to Nightengale.

Over eight big league seasons, Turner has a career slash line of .302/.355/.842. After playing his first six and a half seasons with the Washington Nationals, the shortstop was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal involving Max Scherzer prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Turner's departure from the Dodgers creates an opening at shortstop for the club. The Dodgers could turn the position over to Gavin Lux, or pursue a replacement via trade or free agency this winter.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

USATSI_19234402_168388303_lowres
