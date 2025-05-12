Phillies, Rangers Pegged as Trade Suitors For Orioles Outfielder Cedric Mullins
The Baltimore Orioles were supposed to be World Series contenders in 2025, riding their back-to-back playoff berths to even higher heights.
Instead, the Birds have fallen flat to open the season.
At 15-24, the Orioles sit in dead last in the AL East. They boast the second-worst winning percentage in the American League and are tied for the third-worst run differential in MLB at -65.
If Baltimore continues to slide down this slippery slope, the front office could soon decide to become sellers.
MLB Network insider Jon Morosi addressed that possibility Monday on "MLB Central." Morosi admitted that it was probably a little too early to talk trade deadline plans when it comes to the Orioles, but he did bring up one name that could be moved.
"Certainly as we're looking at the outlook and how things might unfold, I've got one name circled on that Orioles lineup and that is Cedric Mullins," Morosi said. "When you think about the type of player who makes a massive impact at the deadline, it's this type of player and person."
Morosi mentioned that Mullins has an easier contract to move and is playing better than Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr., who is the other notable center fielder who could be available on the trade market. While Mullins and Robert could both hit free agency this winter, Robert is already making $15 million and carries a $2 million buyout on his $20 million club option for 2026. Mullins, on the other hand, is making $8.73 million and does not have any option years.
As for potential landing spots, Morosi brought up two teams in particular before making it clear that Mullins could really slot in almost anywhere.
"For all those reasons, you think about the Phillies being a tremendous fit for him, I would even see a team like the Rangers possibly being a good fit for Cedric Mullins," Morosi said. "There are very few teams in baseball for whom he would not be a very good fit, it would not add something meaningful to their player contributions."
Mullins is batting .229 with a .775 OPS and 0.6 WAR through 37 games this season. It has been a bounce-back campaign of sorts for the 30-year-old, who had seen his OPS and WAR dip every season since he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2021.
The Phillies have gotten by with Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh in center so far this year, but Mullins would be seen as an upgrade over either one. Philadelphia tried and failed to improve its outfield via Baltimore in 2023, though, when they traded for Austin Hays.
The Rangers, meanwhile, waived Leody Taveras earlier this month and let their starting center fielder join the Seattle Mariners. Former top prospect Evan Carter is manning the position now without much immediate depth behind him.
If those teams believe that adding a veteran center fielder will help them in the playoff push ahead, and if the Orioles stay buried in last place, Mullins could find himself on the move for the first time in his career.
