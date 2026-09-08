Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Keeps Climbing MLB Homer Record Books

There are few players in recent memory who have had the type of turnaround in the second half of their playing career as Kyle Schwarber has.

This isn't to say Schwarber wasn't good in the first half of his big league career. Schwarber started his career off by playing six seasons for the Chicago Cubs and clubbed 121 homers and drove in 279 runs in 551 games played. He finished his Cubs career with 5.4 wins above replacement and was a key part of the 2016 World Series team. But he also was non-tendered by Chicago after the 2020 season. That's when things changed.

Schwarber actually earned his first of four All-Star nods the very next year in 2021. He spent that season with the Washington Nationals and was traded to the Boston Red Sox. That year, he hit a then-career high 32 long balls and had 3.5 wins above replacement, more than half of his total from his entire run in Chicago.

Since then, he has been even better. He initially signed a four-year, $79 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies and was so good that he got a five-year, $150 million deal this past offseason. In Philadelphia alone, he has three All-Star nods, 13.7 wins above replacement, a Silver Slugger Award, finished second in the 2025 NL MVP race and has hit 230 total homers with a few months to go in the 2026 season. Schwarber led the league in homers in 2022 and 2025 and is well on his way to doing so again this year.

What A Run For Kyle Schwarber

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Schwarber blasted his 43rd homer of the season. Pete Crow-Armstrong is in second place with 41 long balls.

Kyle Schwarber!



Schwarbomb No. 43 breaks the scoreless tie in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/UehLSi2UOo — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2026

Schwarber has made some history as well throughout his run in Philadelphia. On Sunday, he tied Ryan Howard for the most homers in a five-season span as a member of the Phillies, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Kyle Schwarber’s homer on Sunday tied Ryan Howard (229, 2006-10) for most home runs in any five-season span by a Phillies player," Langs wrote on X.

On Monday, he blasted homer No. 230 in a Phillies uniform. It made some obscure history itself as it was the fifth time that Schwarber belted a long ball that was the lone run in a 1-0 game, tied with Ted Williams for the most, per Langs.

This is the fifth time in his career that Kyle Schwarber homered in a game that ended 1-0



That ties Ted Williams for the most such homers all-time



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/0NGsDtLPGN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2026

When all is said and done, the Phillies' investment in Schwarber is going to go down as one of the best in recent memory in Major League Baseball. He has been that good. He clubs homers left and right and is a good clubhouse guy to have. What else could you ask for?