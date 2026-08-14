Kyle Schwarber Heating up at the Perfect Time for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense has been in a rut for most of the second half of the season, leading to some underwhelming results on the field.

They haven’t been receiving consistent production from some of their key players, with one of the main culprits being designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. He had a lengthy homerless drought that was snapped when he hit two against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 9.

The Phillies were hoping that was the start of him breaking out because they need him performing at a high level if they are to operate at the highest level. He has certainly looked better at the plate in recent games, and in the Field of Dreams game against the Minnesota Twins, he stepped up once again.

Schwarber got the game started by hitting a leadoff home run off Taj Bradley, putting the ball into the cornfields beyond the fence. In his third at-bat of the game, the slugging lefty went deep again, this time launching a two-run homer off Bradley.

Kyle Schwarber goes deep twice in Field of Dreams game

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases after a home run during a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins at the Field of Dreams, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Dyersville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a memorable experience just to take part in the game. Performing at the level he did makes it all the more special for Schwarber.

"You might not ever get to play another big league baseball game here, so to be able to have that experience, it's a unique thing for you and it's something you're going to bring up to your kids," Schwarber said, via the Associated Press on ESPN. "We're going to watch that movie together with my kids one day and be able to say, 'Hey, dad got to play there,' or, 'See that house in this movie? I got to see it.' So it'll be really cool."

When Schwarber is locked in, there aren’t many hitters in baseball who are as intimidating as he is from a power perspective. When he gets on a hot streak, which he could be in the midst of currently, he puts the ball over the fence in bunches.

He now has 37 home runs this season, which is the most in the MLB; an impressive feat when taking into consideration he didn’t hit a long ball for 17 consecutive games in the second half.

Philadelphia is hopeful a drought like that doesn’t pop up again, and their All-Star designated hitter will be providing elite power production at the top of their lineup for the remainder of the season.

Schwarber hasn’t lived up to his personal goal of cutting down on his strikeouts, leading the MLB with 177. But he has a .250 batting average, which is his best mark since the 2021 season, and he has a .371 on-base percentage, which is also his best mark since that campaign.

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