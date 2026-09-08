Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The Baltimore Orioles snapped a six-game losing streak on Monday afternoon in their series opener with the Cleveland Guardians, and they’ll look to build on that on Tuesday in Game 2.

Both of these teams are battling for the third and final wild card spot in the American League, as Cleveland (73-72) currently holds a one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for that spot. Baltimore was in play for the final wild card spot before its losing streak, and it’s now three games back and five games under .500 this season with less than a month to play.

On Tuesday, the O’s turn to right-hander Brandon Young (3.42 ERA), who has led them to an 18-6 record in his 24 starts this season. Young is coming off a strong outing against Boston, spinning 6.2 innings of three-run ball for yet another quality start.

Cleveland will counter with right-hander Tanner Bibee (4.06 ERA) for his 30th start of the campaign. The Guardians haven’t fared nearly as well with him on the mound, winning just eight of his 29 starts.

Oddsmakers have set the O’s as favorites at home in this matchup as they look to gain yet another game on the Guardians.

Let’s take a look at those odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for a crucial AL battle between these wild card contenders.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-195)

Orioles -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Guardians: +108

Orioles: -130

Total

8.5 (Over -113/Under -106)

Guardians vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Tanner Bibee (5-15, 4.06 ERA)

Baltimore: Brandon Young (9-3, 3.42 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 6:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MASN, CLEGuardians.TV

Guardians record: 73-72

Orioles record: 70-75

Guardians vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+293)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Alonso is a solid target against Bibee, who has given up 26 homers this season:

Baltimore Orioles slugger Pete Alonso has been one of the best offseason additions for any team in 2026, hitting .266 with 33 home runs and an .853 OPS.

Alonso is hitting .333 with eight home runs and a 1.029 OPS over the last four weeks (26 games), and he has a very favorable matchup on Tuesday evening against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has right-hander Tanner Bibee (4.06 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up 26 home runs in 29 appearances this season. Alonso has also been great against Bibee in his career, going 3-for-6.

This isn't the best price for a home run prop, but Bibee’s struggles with the long ball make him an ideal fade candidate in this battle between two potential AL wild card teams.

Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

Baltimore is actually under .500 at home in the 2026 season, but I think we’re getting a pretty favorable price on the O’s with Young on the mound.

The 28-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 20 of his 24 outings this season, and the Orioles’ record in his starts speaks for itself. Young does rank in just the 32nd percentile in expected ERA (4.32), but that’s still right in line with Bibee (36th percentile in expected ERA) this season.

The Guardians have really struggled in Bibee’s starts, losing 21 of 29 games, and he’s seen his ERA jump since Aug. 1, posting a 5.03 mark in six outings. The Guardians are just 1-5 in those games.

Cleveland is just 26th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked if it struggles to get to Young, who has not allowed more than four earned runs in a single start in 2026.

I’ll trust the O’s to earn a win at home as they look to make up for last week’s six-game skid.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-130 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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