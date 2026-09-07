MLB Playoff Rankings: Dodgers, Red Sox Lead 1st Playoff Picture

We are just weeks away from one of the most exciting times of the year: playoff baseball.

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is scheduled to wrap up on Sep. 27, just under three weeks away, as of writing. Between now and then, there could very well be a lot of moving parts in the standings. But if the season were to end today, the six teams that would make the playoffs from the National League are the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

From the American League, the six teams that would make the playoffs are the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays, White Sox, Astros, Brewers, Dodgers and the Braves would all win their respective divisions with the Yankees, Red Sox, Guardians, Cubs, Phillies and Diamondbacks all being Wild Card teams.

With that being said, let's dive into our first playoff picture ranking based on who we believe to be most likely to represent the American League and the National League in the World Series.

National League

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Ranking Arizona Diamondbacks No. 6 Chicago Cubs No. 5 Philadelphia Phillies No. 4 Atlanta Braves No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball and could make a very deep run. But the Los Angeles Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions for a reason. If Shohei Ohtani is anywhere near full strength by the time the playoffs get here, the Dodgers will be just fine.

They haven't been playing up to their potential recently, but this club still has more talent than anyone else. The Brewers are the Dodgers' biggest threat, but one of their key hurlers has been struggling recently in Kyle Harrison. If anyone is going to take down Los Angeles, they need to be close to perfect. Milwaukee is the team that can do it, but the Dodgers still have to be considered the favorites.

American League

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) reacts to hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles as he rounds the bases during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Ranking Chicago White Sox No. 6 Cleveland Guardians No. 5 Houston Astros No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays No. 3 New York Yankees No. 2 Boston Red Sox No. 1

There was a point when the Boston Red Sox looked like the worst team in baseball. That isn't the case any longer. Boston has put together one of the most shocking mid-season turnarounds that you're ever going to see on a baseball field. Plus, the Red Sox keep getting better. Roman Anthony and Trevor Story recently returned and Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck are on their way back as well. This club is elite.

The American League East is a juggernaut. It would arguably be shocking if the American League representative in the World Series wasn't from the AL East. The Rays have the best record in the American League and the Yankees are going to get Aaron Judge back soon. One of these three clubs will make a run and arguably Boston should be the favorite, despite not having the best record in the AL right now.