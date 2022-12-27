Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.

Hill started 26 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, logging a 8-7 record, 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 124.1 innings pitched. Hill is entering his 19th Major League season at age 42. He is the oldest active player in Major League Baseball.

In addition to the Red Sox, Hill has also pitched for the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

The Pirates will be the 12th team that Hill has pitched on.

Hill is a nice addition to a rather young team. He can help mentor and lead younger pitchers on the club's staff such as Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo.

