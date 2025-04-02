Pittsburgh Pirates Star Paul Skenes Poses For GQ With Superstar Girlfriend Livvy Dunne
Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes and superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne have posed for GQ, as relayed by the MLB account on "X."
And of course, the portrait wouldn't be complete without their dog, Roux!
Though Skenes is fairly focused and reserved, his relationship with Dunne has become the baseball version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Dunne is frequently at his starts when her schedule allows and she accompanied him to the All-Star Game in 2024.
Skenes, 22, is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft in 2023, he made his debut early in 2024. He became an All-Star and won the National League Rookie of the Year award. He was a finalist for the Cy Young Award as well, falling short to Chris Sale of the Braves. He earned the Opening Day start for Pittsburgh this season, going 5.1 innings and striking out seven in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.
He'll take the ball for Pittsburgh again on Wednesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
As for Dunne, she is still a member of the LSU gymnastics team and helped lead the Tigers to a national championship last year. One of the more recognizable college athletes around, she's featured in national commercials for brands like Vuori.
With this being her last year of collegiate eligibility, it remains to be seen what she'll do next, but we'll undoubtedly see her at the ballpark moving forward.
