Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates Star Paul Skenes Poses For GQ With Superstar Girlfriend Livvy Dunne

Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, and Dunne, a national champion gymnast at LSU, posed for the magazine - with their dog.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8 in 2024.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8 in 2024. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes and superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne have posed for GQ, as relayed by the MLB account on "X."

And of course, the portrait wouldn't be complete without their dog, Roux!

Though Skenes is fairly focused and reserved, his relationship with Dunne has become the baseball version of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Dunne is frequently at his starts when her schedule allows and she accompanied him to the All-Star Game in 2024.

Skenes, 22, is one of the best pitchers in baseball. The No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft in 2023, he made his debut early in 2024. He became an All-Star and won the National League Rookie of the Year award. He was a finalist for the Cy Young Award as well, falling short to Chris Sale of the Braves. He earned the Opening Day start for Pittsburgh this season, going 5.1 innings and striking out seven in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.

He'll take the ball for Pittsburgh again on Wednesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

As for Dunne, she is still a member of the LSU gymnastics team and helped lead the Tigers to a national championship last year. One of the more recognizable college athletes around, she's featured in national commercials for brands like Vuori.

With this being her last year of collegiate eligibility, it remains to be seen what she'll do next, but we'll undoubtedly see her at the ballpark moving forward.

Related MLB Stories

HIGH-POWERED FASTBALL: Jordan Hicks, a converted starter, was throwing 100 MPH for the Giants in his most recent outing. Here's how that ranked in team history. CLICK HERE:

SLUMPING DEVERS: Rafael Devers, one of the most productive hitters in baseball, is now 0-19 with 15 strikeouts on the season. Here's how bad his start has been. CLICK HERE:

SENDING A MESSAGE?: The St. Louis Cardinals drew the smallest crowd in Busch Stadium history on Monday night. What's going in STL? CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News