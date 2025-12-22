Why the Mets made the necessary move in trading Jeff McNeil

The New York Mets are moving on from another long-tenured veteran player, trading infielder Jeff McNeil and cash to the Athletics for a minor leaguer.

McNeil, who turns 34 in April, was owed $15.75 million in 2026. Jeff Passan was first on the deal, and reports that the Mets will be sending $5.75 million to cover his salary, along with a potential $2 million buyout if his club option is not exercised next season.

The return for New York is right-handed pitcher Yordan Rodriguez, who made eight appearances in the Dominican Summer League and posted a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings with 20 strikeouts. The 17-year-old was given a $400k signing bonus from the A's as an international free agent out of Cuba in January.

A's receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn't exercised)



Mets receive: RHP Yordan Rodriguez — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2025

It was widely reported that the Mets were looking to move off of McNeil this offseason, given his age and expected contributions moving forward. But it became a near certainty once David Stearns picked up both Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco to man the right side of the infield.

It appeared that the only remaining option for McNeil to see playing time in Queens would be in left or center field; however, this would mean potentially blocking top prospects Carson Benge and Jett Williams from reaching the big leagues next year. It appears the Mets expect contributions from both Benge and Williams next season, so moving McNeil was an obvious solution and a top priority.

After the trade of Brandon Nimmo and the losses of Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz to free agency, McNeil was the longest tenured Mets player still on the roster, having debuted with the club in 2018. Now, David Peterson and Francisco Lindor stand out as the remaining veterans from what has been a complete roster overhaul this offseason.

In just under a month's time, the Mets have seen their four longest-tenured players depart the organization pic.twitter.com/loiVRduySN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 22, 2025

McNeil put together a productive eight-year career in New York, where he rose to finish 16th in franchise history for hits. The former batting champion heads to the A's with a career .284 average, despite the sharp drop in his numbers from the league-best .326 mark in 2022 to a .238 and .243 in 2024 and 2025. The lefty swinging infielder will now slot between two of the league's best young players in first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson, who finished first and second in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

McNeil is still a valuable player with great defensive versatility and veteran savvy. However, it was clear he no longer fit into the Mets' plans. In the Nimmo trade, Stearns added an equally reliable option at second base in Semien and erased the need for McNeil to fill in for Alonso by signing Polanco. It was clear that this deal had to get done before next season, and it was just a matter of finding a suitor.

Finding one with the A's, Stearns will take a chance on Rodriguez and eat a large chunk of McNeil's contract. As veteran mainstays continue to be shipped out, trade talks for aging pitchers Peterson and Kodai Senga could continue to heat up in the coming weeks and months.

