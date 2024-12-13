Projecting Brewers' Starting Rotation Following Nestor Cortés, Devin Williams Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a blockbuster trade Friday afternoon, shipping All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
In return, Milwaukee brought back 24-year-old utility man Caleb Durbin, as well as veteran starting pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr.
The trade doesn't do much to balance the Brewers' books, considering Cortés and Williams were both projected to earn $7.7 million in arbitration this offseason by MLB Trade Rumors. Cortés doesn't give Milwaukee any more control or flexibility than they had with Williams either, since both are slated to hit free agency next winter.
As a result, the Brewers must view Cortés as a valuable addition to their roster as they look to contend once again in 2025. With the 30-year-old left-hander now in the mix, here is what Milwaukee's starting rotation could look like to open the season:
1. Freddy Peralta, RHP
2. Brandon Woodruff, RHP
3. Tobias Myers, RHP
4. Aaron Civale, RHP
5. Nestor Cortés Jr., LHP
Peralta filled in admirably for Corbin Burnes in 2024, taking over as the Brewers ace after the front office dealt the former Cy Young winner to the Baltimore Orioles. In 32 appearances, the 28-year-old went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.215 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.6 WAR.
Since becoming a full-time starter and making the All-Star Game in 2021, Peralta has posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.099 WHIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Woodruff, on the other hand, missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery. Before he went down, Woodruff was coming off a dominant five-year stretch during which he went 41-23 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.015 WHIP, 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.2 WAR.
Assuming he is back to full strength by Opening Day, the soon-to-be 32-year-old could even challenge Peralta as the Brewers' ace.
Myers was a surprise breakout this past season, going 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.174 WHIP, 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.7 WAR. Even if the 26-year-old didn't create much buzz in the NL Rookie of the Year race, he proved he can be a reliable big league starter nonetheless.
Milwaukee acquired Civale from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline in July, and he proceeded to post a 3.53 ERA, 1.216 WHIP, 65 strikeouts and a 1.1 WAR in his 14 starts with the Brewers. Civale doesn't have as high of a ceiling as some of his teammates, but the 29-year-old had made 117 starts during his time in Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.
Cortés is set to round out the rotation, coming off a solid bounce-back season in the Bronx. After putting up a 2.61 ERA, 0.979 WHIP and 7.2 WAR between 2021 and 2022 – making an All-Star appearance in the latter campaign – Cortés battled through a rotator cuff issue in 2023 and finished the year with a 4.97 ERA, 1.297 WHIP and 0.5 WAR.
Then, in 2024, Cortés went 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.153 WHIP and 2.6 WAR, proving that he still had gas left in the tank. Even if one of the last pitches he threw in a Yankees uniform wound up being Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series, Cortés still had a moderately successful season.
The Brewers boast depth beyond those five arms, starting with left-handed DL Hall.
Hall was one of the key pieces Milwaukee got in return for Burnes last February, coming off a 3-0 record, 3.26 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR as a reliever in 2023. He then went 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA, 1.605 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR across 13 appearances with the Brewers, missing several months with a knee injury.
And while the 26-year-old former top prospect had a 3.00 ERA in his six relief outings, compared to his 5.81 ERA across his seven starts, he still put up a 0.77 ERA, 1.029 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the two starts he made in August.
Aaron Ashby turned in a solid 2024 after missing all of 2023 with a shoulder injury, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.2 WAR. Most of that production came out of the bullpen, though, and the Brewers can afford to wait it out with the lefty considering he has three years – plus two club options – remaining on his contract.
Robert Gasser is unlikely to pitch until late in 2025, if at all, having undergone Tommy John surgery in June. When he does return, perhaps the 25-year-old top prospect can pick up where he left off in 2024, going 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 0.6 WAR in five starts.
With Civale and Cortés slated to hit free agency next November, the Brewers should feel at ease knowing Hall, Ashby and Gasser are waiting in the wings. Milwaukee also has a $20 million mutual option on Woodruff and a $8 million club option on Peralta for 2026, so it remains to be seen just how long this current iteration of the Brewers' rotation stays together.
In the meantime, Milwaukee should challenge for yet another NL Central crown, despite the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds loading up to make runs of their own.
