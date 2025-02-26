Prominent National Outlet Shreds Chicago White Sox Offseason Coming Off Historic Season
Coming off a year in which they set the Modern Era record for losses (121), the Chicago White Sox continued to sell off assets this offseason, trading away All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox.
As a result of that deal, and a subpar return, USA Today gave the White Sox a "D" grade in a story that came out on Wednesday.
A decent but not overwhelming return for Crochet, as Braden Montgomery and Kyle Teel profile as potential regulars, if they can navigate this moribund franchise without incident.
Teel profiles as this team's catcher of the future, and he showed off his power on Tuesday by taking Roki Sasaki deep on the backfields at Camelback Ranch. He's expected to be up in 2025 as the White Sox start the long process of turning the franchise around under first-year manager Will Venable.
The White Sox didn't do much this offseason aside from trading away Crochet, but they did bring in veteran pitcher Martin Perez, who should help stabilize the rotation a bit in his absence. Furthermore, they signed veteran outfielder Austin Slater.
The White Sox will continue with the Cactus League schedule for the next four weeks and then they'll get ready to open up the regular season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels also finished last in the American League West last season, but they figure to be better as well after adding Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler this offseason. They've also brought in former White Sox Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada.
Related MLB Stories
ON THE MEND: After dealing with an illness early in camp, Boston Red Sox Gold Glover Wilyer Abreu has been cleared to work out, but he can't participate in baseball activities. CLICK HERE:
SCARY MOMENT: Joey Loperfido, who is trying to make the Toronto Blue Jays as a reserve outfielder, left the game on Wednesday in a scary moment. CLICK HERE:
INSIDE TRACK: Miguel Vargas, who was acquired by the Chicago White Sox last season, has the inside track at third base heading into the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.