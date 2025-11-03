Rays Grab 3-Year Veteran Outfielder In Puzzling First Trade Of MLB Offseason
We're off to the races with the Major League Baseball offseason.
Free agents have officially hit the open market, though they have to wait until Thursday to sign with new teams. And trades are once again on the table, which the Tampa Bay Rays became the first team to take advantage of on Monday.
According to the official MLB transactions log, the Rays acquired three-year veteran outfielder Ryan Vilade from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
What do Rays have planned for Vilade?
The 26-year-old Vilade appeared in just eight big-league games this season -- seven with the St. Louis Cardinals and one with the Cincinnati Reds. He's out of minor-league options, though, as he first debuted in the majors back in 2021 with the Colorado Rockies.
Tampa Bay would have to include Vilade on its opening day roster to ensure they kept him for the start of next season, or risk losing him to waivers. It's too early in the offseason to say with certainty what role any individual will play, but that aspect of Vilade's contract situation suggests the Rays see him as a legitimate option to break camp with the team.
In 28 career major league games, Vilade has batted .144 with a .388 OPS, picking up minus-1.0 WAR. But he did put up an impressive .889 OPS with 17 home runs in 113 minor-league games this season, and he might be able to play a right-handed platoon role for a relatively thin Rays outfield in that category.
Perhaps it's not a move that moves the needle much in early November for most baseball fans, but these are the types of trades the Rays, as one of the lowest-payroll teams in the sport, have to hit on every now and then to retain a competitive advantage.
Already a journeyman at age 26, perhaps Vilade will find a more permanent home for himself in Tampa Bay. It certainly wouldn't be the first time the Rays pulled someone out of relative obscurity to become a key contributor.
