Rays, Guardians Stick With ALCS Game 4 Pitching Plans Despite Rainout

With Game 4 of the American League Championship Series postponed for a day, the question was whether the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays would change their starter or pitching plans. The answer to that question is no for both clubs.

The Guardians had planned to start Shawn Armstrong in a bullpen game. The Rays had Nick Martinez as the scheduled starter. The rainout will impact their routines, throwing Game 4 into a bit of chaos. It also creates a potential four games in four days scenario, should the series go the full seven games.

There are at least two games left to be played in this ALCS. The Guardians are currently up 2-1 in the series, thanks to their Game 3 win. They're hoping their next flight after Game 5 on Sunday is to Milwaukee for the World Series instead of Tampa for a potential Game 6 with no rest.

Meanwhile, the Rays aim to extend the series back home for at least a Game 6 and win in front of their home crowd. Freddy Peralta is lined up for Game 6 at home. But if there's a Game 7, it's all hands on deck for both clubs.

Rays, Guardians Stick With Game 4 Starters

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) speaks to the media after game two of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not too shocking that both teams are sticking with their pitching plans for Game 4 despite another day off. A Rays win in Game 4 would ensure that the series will go six games, making the rainout an underlying subplot in the series.

The Rays' choice was obvious, since they were sending an All-Star to the mound. Tampa Bay is 23-9 when Martinez starts a game this season. They're hoping that trend continues in Game 4, so they can even up the series again at 2-2.

Their bullpen situation is in relatively good shape. The unit wasn't overextended in its three-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. A longer series would favor their bullpen, where fatigue becomes a factor.

The Guardians could have elected to use the rained-out game to shuffle their rotation. They could have started Foster Griffin for Game 4, then Parker Messick for Game 5. They would have two starting pitchers with a chance to wrap up the series in five.

Griffin's potential availability for Game 4 will be something to monitor. While Armstrong is starting the game, the All-Star lefty could be a bulk option to eat up some innings. But that might only be an option if Cleveland is ahead in the game.

However, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt also has to be careful with his pitching staff. An extended series will impact their bullpen, which was stretched to the limit in their ALDS win over the Chicago White Sox.