Red Sox Could Send Shockwaves Through 2026 MLB's Trade Deadline

We're just under two months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline and yet we're starting to see deals pop up around the league.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox connected on a deal to send outfielder Derek Hill to Philadelphia. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers traded hurler Jacob Waguespack to the Detroit Tigers. This is just the beginning, though.

Over the next two months, we're going to see a lot more movement across the league and the biggest X-factor to follow ahead of the deadline arguably is going to be the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have talent, but it hasn't led to wins. Boston is 12 games under .500 at 27-39. Boston is struggling to the point that president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy said that if things "don't change dramatically" the club is going to have to "pivot," which certainly would mean a firesale.

If Boston sells, there are pieces that could take a contender to another level before the deadline.

Aroldis Chapman — Closer

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Chapman is the hottest closer in baseball right now and has a 0.46 ERA in 20 total appearances this season. On top of this, he has 13 saves. Last season, he won the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award in his first season in Boston. Any team could use that production.

Sonny Gray — Starting Pitcher

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) walks to the dugout after pitching during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray was supposed to be a solution to help take Boston's rotation to another level. He has been awesome and has a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts. But Boston hasn't been able to stack up wins, which would make him expendable. He's 7-1, despite the fact that the Red Sox are 12 games under .500. If the Red Sox were to make Gray available, he's be a top-of-the-rotation arm for a contender easily.

Jarren Duran — Outfielder

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Duran hasn't been great overall this season, but he can be a game-changer at the top of the order. If a club, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have other stars throughout the lineup, acquired him, that would be even better, so he doesn't have to carry the offense. Duran is no stranger to trade rumors, to say the least.

Patrick Sandoval — Pitcher

Left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval makes his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on April 8, 2026, after undergoing surgery on his left elbow in 2024. | Ashley Green/WooSox Photo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sandoval is on a minor league rehab assignment right now. Boston hasn't gotten to see him in the majors after signing him to a two-year deal, but maybe some team will take a chance on him if he can show he's healthy.