Red Sox Firing Sparks Early Favorite for Alex Cora's Next Job

While the Boston Red Sox may not want Alex Cora managing the club any longer, there are surely teams out there right now who would love to have the 2018 World Series champion leading their squad.

Cora spent eight seasons as the manager of the Red Sox and went 620-541 over that stretch with a World Series win as well. This was before his bombshell firing on Saturday and the complete reimagining of the club's coaching staff. Changes are here for Boston, whether that is positive or not.

Again, while Cora and the Red Sox may no longer have a partnership, the 50-year-old could land a new job soon. USA Today's Bob Nightengale said he could find a job "quickly" and pointed right to the Philadelphia Phillies, who just snapped a 10-game losing streak on Saturday night.

The Red Sox Made A Surprising Move

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) signs autographs for fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He might not even have time to get back to Fenway Park to clean out his office," Nightengale wrote. "Cora, who was fired Saturday, April 25, by the Boston Red Sox, is going to be managing again, and quickly. Who knows, he could be managing the Philadelphia Phillies by the time they return home Tuesday, April 28, to face the San Francisco Giants, and yes, former Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers.

"The worst-kept secret in baseball is that Dave Dombrowski loves Cora from their days together in Boston, hiring him in 2017 and winning the World Series a year later. ... If Cora had not signed his three-year, $21.75 million contract extension last summer, Cora likely would have been managing the Phillies at the start of this season."

Wouldn't that be something? Dave Dombrowski was leading the Red Sox and built that 2018 World Series roster that Cora led to the title. Dombrowski was fired not even a full year after one of the greatest runs by the Red Sox in team history.

He landed in Philadelphia and has built a consistent winner. This year has been a struggle so far, though. Imagine two former fired Red Sox leaders linking up in Philadelphia? If the two could come together for another World Series title, it would certainly be a bad look for the Red Sox, who have made a few missteps over the last few years, to say the least.

The Red Sox have fired multiple executives, including Dombrowski and Chaim Bloom. Boston has notably let homegrown stars go, either through trades or free agency in Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, among others. The Red Sox have notably cut back spending, although that trend did shift this past offseason. Also, of course, Boston let Alex Bregman walk this past offseason. Now, Cora is out the door as well. It's been an odd few years, and now it will be interesting to see how quickly Cora lands on his feet.