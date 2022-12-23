REPORT: Los Angeles Dodgers to Release Trevor Bauer

In the wake of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's reinstatement to Major League Baseball and the reduction of his suspension to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have yet to announce a decision, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

In the wake of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's reinstatement to Major League Baseball and the reduction of his suspension to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have yet to announce a decision, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

The Dodgers are on the hook to pay Bauer $23 million in 2023, in the final year of his three-year contract.

Bauer signed with the Dodgers as a free agent following the 2020 season, after pitching for the Cincinnati Reds for the previous year and a half. Bauer was named the 2020 National League Cy Young. He spent his first seven Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Major League Baseball announced via press release Thursday evening that Bauer has been reinstated, effective immediately.

The press release reads:

"After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld and unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a lot of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer's salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 2023). While we believe the longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

"We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargain confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

