BREAKING: Trevor Bauer Reinstated by MLB, Suspension Reduced to 194 Games

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by Major League Baseball and will have his suspension reduced to 194 games, MLB announced via press release Thursday evening.

The press release reads:

"After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld and unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a lot of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer's salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 2023). While we believe the longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

"We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargain confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Bauer is owed $32 million by the Dodgers in 2023. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers plan to release Bauer, but have not announced a decision.

