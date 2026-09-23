Ronald Acuña Jr. Injury: Impact on NL Playoff Race, Braves

The Atlanta Braves had a real scare on Tuesday as Ronald Acuña Jr. was forced to exit early against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game tonight after fouling a ball off his left leg pic.twitter.com/qGYJGX8xTr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 23, 2026

The Braves announced that the superstar left with a left shin contusion and has already been listed as day-to-day.

"OF Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight’s game due to a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day," the Braves announced

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight’s game due to a left shin contusion. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 23, 2026

NL Playoff Impact

Sep 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the type of injury that could completely rock the National League playoff race if he has to miss time. Right now, the Braves have the No. 3 seed in the National League. That is likely going to remain the case when the playoffs kick off. The Milwaukee Brewers have the No. 1 seed and the Los Angeles Dodgers have the No. 2 seed. The Brewers' magic number to clinch a first-round bye is down to one. The Dodgers' magic number to clinch a first-round bye is down to three.

Atlanta is four games behind the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed. That's the type of deficit that's going to be nearly impossible to overcome in the final week of the season. These two contenders don't have games against one another in the final week and now Acuña is up in the air.

The Braves already clinched the National League East, so they don't have to worry about that. But a first-round bye is very unlikely, so the Braves are going to play a three-game series against a Wild Card team in order to even advance to the National League Division Series. If the season ended today, the Braves would face the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round. That could change as the Phillies, Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres are duking it out for positioning in the Wild Card standings. Atlanta will end up facing one of these three clubs.

With Acuña, the Braves would arguably be the favorite over any of the three, especially because the three-game series would be in Atlanta. Without Acuña, the Braves would actually be in trouble against any of the three, despite having elite pitching. That's how impactful Acuña is as a player.

If the Braves advance to the National League Division Series, their likely opponent would be the Dodgers. With Acuña, the Braves would be right there with the Dodgers. Without Acuña, it wouldn't be a series.

For now, the Braves star is day-to-day. If the news gets worse, the Braves will be in trouble in the playoff race.