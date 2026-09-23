Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits Game with Apparent Injury

The Atlanta Braves have to hold their breath after Ronald Acuña Jr. faces another apparent injury. In his second plate appearance of the night, he fouled a ball into his left leg.

Following his exit, the team announced that he had a left shin contusion. His X-rays were negative, and he's currently listed as day-to-day. An MRI has not been done at this time to check for anything else.

It hit the spot just next to where the guard on the leg ended. He went down on the ground and had to be checked by a trainer. Manager Walt Weiss came out as well to check on him.

He stood up and went back to the dug out with a limp but on his own steam. Brewer Hicklen came in to finish the at-bat and was credited with it on MLB.com despite coming in with a 3-2 count. In turn, Acuña finishes the night 0-1.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as we learn more.

Acuña has been dealt injuries to his lower half a couple of times this season. Both times it was a hamstring injury. Both combined has cost him over 50 games this season.

In September, he's looked as much like his former MVP self as ever. Heading into Tuesday, he's batted .342 with a 1.086 OPS. Over the weekend, he reached a 20/20 season, his first since he had his 40/70 season in 2023.

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