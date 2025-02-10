San Diego Padres Ace Joe Musgrove's Tommy John Recovery Plans Revealed
San Diego Padres ace Joe Musgrove is set to miss the entire season as he comes back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent late in 2024.
Even though we won't see him on the mound, we know that Musgrove will be working hard behind the scenes, and we got a little update on his progress as spring training begins this week.
Per MLB.com:
Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He plans to ramp up with plyometric balls during Spring Training but likely won't resume throwing until midseason.
The 32-year-old Musgrove is a former first-round pick who has spent nine years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Padres. He is 66-62 lifetime with a 3.73 ERA, winning double-digit games in four different years.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a problem for him lately, as he's only pitched in 36 games the last two seasons. He has failed to hit the 100-inning plateau in each of those years.
The Padres are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the National League West. They were able to beat the Braves in the wild card round of the playoffs but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Dodgers obviously went onto win the World Series and appear even better this year, putting even more distance between the two squads.
San Diego hasn't made any big additions to the roster and is even talking about trading away ace pitcher Dylan Cease in order to save money.
