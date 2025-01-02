Houston Astros Linked to Miami Marlins Outfielder Jesús Sánchez in Trade Rumors
The Houston Astros have already reshaped their infield this winter – replacing Alex Bregman with Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker – and now they are poised to reshape their outfield as well.
Trading All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs opened up a hole in the Astros' depth chart. Chas McCormick, Taylor Trammell and Jake Meyers are now in line to make up Houston's starting outfield, while Mauricio Dubón could be in the mix as a utility man as well.
MLB Trade Rumors compiled a list of potential outfielders who the Astros could target to round out their lineup. The top free agent targets listed were Jurickson Profar and Alex Verdugo, while Miami Marlins standout Jesús Sánchez was the first of three trade candidates mentioned.
Sánchez appeared in a career-high 149 games in 2024. He wound up batting .252 with 18 home runs, 64 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .731 OPS and a 0.7 WAR.
Since breaking out with an .808 OPS in 2021, Sánchez has averaged 22 home runs, 70 RBI, seven stolen bases and a 1.7 WAR per 162 games.
Heading into his age 27 season, Sánchez has yet to prove he is an All-Star, but he has shown flashes. From July 1 through Aug. 27 last season, he put up an .832 OPS with 10 home runs and 27 RBI – good for 35 homers and 95 RBI over a 162-game pace.
Sánchez is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, and MLB Trade Rumors projected him to make $3.2 million in 2025. That actually has him in line to boast the second-highest salary on the Marlins' roster next season, and given that Miami just moved off pre-arbitration slugger Jake Burger, Sánchez could be on the move as well.
It remains to be seen what the Marlins would want back for Sánchez, but they clearly aren't afraid to shed talent and tear their roster down to its studs.
