San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Michael Conforto

Late last week, the San Francisco Giants agreed to terms on a two-year, $36 million contract with free agent outfielder Michael Conforto. Here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after signing Conforto.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 26, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660

1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758

2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722

3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710

SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652

LF Michael Conforto .232/.344/.729

CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697

RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736

DH Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874

