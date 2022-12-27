San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Michael Conforto
The San Francisco Giants added to their lineup Friday, agreeing to terms with free agent Michael Conforto on a two-year, $36 million contract.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 26, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660
1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758
2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722
3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710
SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652
LF Michael Conforto .232/.344/.729
CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697
RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736
DH Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874
