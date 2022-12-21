San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup Losing Out on Carlos Correa

Early Wednesday morning, news broke that Carlos Correa wouldn't be joining the San Francisco Giants after all, and that he would instead be signing a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. Here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after losing out on Correa.

The Giants were scheduled to introduce Correa as the club's newest member at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, but the presser was reportedly postponed due to a medical concern.

In the time between Correa first agreed to a deal with the Giants, and the when the deal fell apart, the Chicago Cubs swooped in and signed the last of the four All-Star shortstops on the free agent market, Dansby Swanson. Now, if the Giants want to add a shortstop, they will do so via trade.

For now, though, it appears that longtime Giant Brandon Crawford will remain as the club's regular shortstop.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 21, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660

1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758

2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722

3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710

SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652

LF Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874

CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697

RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736

DH Tommy La Stella .239/.282/.632

Of course, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been known to platoon a number of players to create favorable lefty-righty and righty-lefty matchups for his hitters, so expect this lineup to change quite a bit.

