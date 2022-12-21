REPORT: Carlos Correa Signs 12-Year Contract with New York Mets

The New York Post's Jon Heyman is reporting that All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. This comes just hours after Correa was supposed to be introduced to the media as the newest member of the San Francisco Giants, but an alleged medical concern postponed Tuesday's introductory press conference.

It appears Carlos Correa may not be playing for the San Francisco Giants after all.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman is reporting that Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets.

This is a stunning revelation, as Correa was supposed to be introduced to the media as the newest member of the San Francisco Giants, but an alleged medical concern postponed Tuesday's introductory press conference. Earlier this winter, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Major League executives were concerned about Correa's lower back.

Correa had reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants a little over a week ago.

Hours before the Giants agreed in principle to a deal with Correa, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough reported that the Mets had emerged as a potential landing spot for the two-time All-Star.

At the time of the report, the club's payroll was projected to sit around $350 million, before hitting the luxury tax penalties. With penalties, the club's payroll would be approximately $421 million, the largest payroll in baseball history. That was before adding Correa and Adam Ottavino, who the club re-signed Tuesday afternoon.

If Correa does in fact play for the Mets, he would likely play third base, similar to when the New York Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez and Rodriguez moved to third, with Derek Jeter already manning short. The Mets have Francisco Lindor under contract through 2031. Correa and Lindor are both from the same native country of Puerto Rico.

It remains unclear what exactly transpired between Correa and the Giants. It was odd that his introductory press conference was suddenly postponed. Did Correa fail his physical, terminating his deal with the Giants? Did the Giants see something that concerned them, causing them to withdraw their offer? Or was there ever really a medical concern in the first place? We should be finding out very soon.

According to Heyman, Correa's team and the Giants had difference of opinion on the physical, and Correa's agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"We needed one more thing, and this was it," Cohen told Heyman.

Correa has played in 111 or more games just three times in his eight-year Major League career. He has landed on the Injured List seven times.

Correa joins a star-studded infield that includes Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil.

