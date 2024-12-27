Sean Manaea Turned Down a Big Offer in Free Agency From the Athletics
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Athletics offered left-hander Sean Manaea a big three-year deal before he re-signed with the New York Mets.
When Manaea rejected the A's offer, they pivoted to former Mets starter Luis Severino.
Per Heyman:
Good for the Mets and Sean Manaea to agree at $75M over three. He’d turned down the $67M from the A’s that went to his friend Luis Severino. Manaea’s market was otherwise limited due to the qualifying offer/draft choice, which is valued between $5M and $20M depending on he team.
The 32-year-old Manaea, set to turn 33 in January, spent the first six years of his career with the A's in Oakland before bouncing to the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Mets. He went 50-41 for the A's with a 3.86 ERA, even throwing a non-hitter with the franchise.
He's coming off a year in which he went 12-6 for New York, helping them advance to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Dodgers. He pitched to a 3.47 ERA but was exceptional from July-on.
He figures to pair with Kodai Senga at the top of the Mets rotation.
Beyond Severino, the A's have acquired left-hander Jeffrey Springs this offseason in a separate move with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The A's will spend the next several years in Sacramento as they wait for their new ballpark in Las Vegas to be built. The A's left Oakland at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
