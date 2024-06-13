M's Broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith Had Another Great Call For Mitch Haniger's Winner
The Seattle Mariners got a 10th inning walk-off single from veteran Mitch Haniger on Wednesday night as they beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 at T-Mobile Park.
The walk-off was the sixth career walk-off for Haniger with the Mariners, placing him second all-time in team history in that category, behind only Jim Pressly.
In addition to the stellar moment on the field, there was also a stellar moment in the broadcast booth delivered by M's radio broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.
The call was posted below by a Mariners' fan on "X:"
Goldsmith, who has been with the Mariners since 2013, continues to make his impact felt by M's fans. Along with Rick Rizzs, Dave Sims, Goldsmith and Mike Blowers, the M's have one of the more popular broadcast groups around. Goldsmith floats between television and radio, also doing national games for FOX and FS1.
It's the second awesome M's radio call this week, as Rizzs got to call the walk-off grand slam from Cal Raleigh in Monday nights' thrilling 8-4 win.
After the win, the Mariners are now 40-30 on the season. The 10 games over .500 is the highwater mark for the season and they now lead the second-place Texas Rangers by 6.5 games in the American League West race.
The M's haven't won the division since 2001.
They'll be back in action on Thursday night when they look for the four-game sweep of the White Sox. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Garret Crochet goes for the White Sox. The M's starter is scheduled to be Luis Castillo.
