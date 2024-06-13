Fastball

M's Broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith Had Another Great Call For Mitch Haniger's Winner

Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners delivered another walk-off winner on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox and broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith delivered another winning call as well. LISTEN to it below:

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners left fielder Luke Raley (20) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Luke Raley (20) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against the Chicago White Sox during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Mariners got a 10th inning walk-off single from veteran Mitch Haniger on Wednesday night as they beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 at T-Mobile Park.

The walk-off was the sixth career walk-off for Haniger with the Mariners, placing him second all-time in team history in that category, behind only Jim Pressly.

In addition to the stellar moment on the field, there was also a stellar moment in the broadcast booth delivered by M's radio broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.

The call was posted below by a Mariners' fan on "X:"

Goldsmith, who has been with the Mariners since 2013, continues to make his impact felt by M's fans. Along with Rick Rizzs, Dave Sims, Goldsmith and Mike Blowers, the M's have one of the more popular broadcast groups around. Goldsmith floats between television and radio, also doing national games for FOX and FS1.

It's the second awesome M's radio call this week, as Rizzs got to call the walk-off grand slam from Cal Raleigh in Monday nights' thrilling 8-4 win.

After the win, the Mariners are now 40-30 on the season. The 10 games over .500 is the highwater mark for the season and they now lead the second-place Texas Rangers by 6.5 games in the American League West race.

The M's haven't won the division since 2001.

They'll be back in action on Thursday night when they look for the four-game sweep of the White Sox. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Garret Crochet goes for the White Sox. The M's starter is scheduled to be Luis Castillo.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

