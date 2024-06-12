Mariners Provide Updates on Injuries to Bryan Woo, Andres Munoz and Ty France
Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the Seattle Mariners have provided several injury updates on key players.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 on starting pitcher Bryan Woo:
Woo’s MRI was “perfectly clean.” No word yet when they will insert him back into the rotation as his routine has been disrupted, but all good.
That's excellent news as Woo is 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA this season through six starts. However, he's dealt with a slew of arm issues in the past and started the year on the injured list with elbow inflammation, so the team will undoubtedly continue to be very careful with him. Drayer also reported that Emerson Hancock is with the team right now, so he could be making the start on Thursday with the team pushing back guys a day to give them the best possible rotation against the division-rival Texas Rangers this weekend.
Next, with regards to Ty France, Jorge Polanco and Gregory Santos:
Word on Ty France is good too. Should not require much more than the 10 days. Polanco close to being sent on a rehab assignment, Santos working toward facing hitters.
Polanco is out with a hamstring issue while France has a stress fracture in his heel. Tyler Locklear has been up in his place. Santos has been out all season with a lat issue and is hoping to be back in July.
And finally, on closer Andres Munoz, who has only worked once since last Tuesday. Per Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports:
An MRI and bone scan for Andres Munoz shows that structurally everything is great. He did have an injection Tuesday to help with some of the discomfort. He’s day-to-day but should be back soon
Should the Mariners need a save situation on Wednesday, there's no word yet on if he'd be available.
The M's are 39-30 and will play the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Cal Raleigh leads baseball in this clutch metric
2) Aaron Judge moves closer to Ken Griffey Jr. in baseball history