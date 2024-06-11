Rick Rizzs Absolutely Nailed the Radio Call of Cal Raleigh's Walk-Off Winner
Seattle Mariners' radio broadcaster Rick Rizzs absolutely nailed the call on Monday night of Cal Raleigh's walk-off grand slam against the Chicago White Sox.
Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Raleigh stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. He took a 2-0 fastball right down the middle and deposited it in the right field seats, giving him his third career walk-off and giving the M's a much-needed 8-4 victory.
Seattle is now 38-30 on the year and they lead the American League West by 5.5 games over the Texas Rangers. They are seeking to win their first division title since 2001.
The home run was the 12th of the season for Raleigh, and you can listen to the call from Rizzs here:
Any time that Rizzs gets to break out the "Rye bread and mustard" call, it's special. That's a tribute to longtime M's broadcaster Dave Niehaus, who used the saying whenever the M's would hit a grand slam. The two were partners for years on broadcasts and Niehaus passed away in 2010, with Rizzs helping his legacy live on through this phrasing.
Ironically enough, on the television side of things, the usually-reliable Dave Sims was off on his call, saying that the shot was a three-run homer and not a grand slam.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night against the White Sox at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT and Rizzs will be back on the call for Seattle Sports 710.
