Mariners Do Something They Haven't Done in Last 23 Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Wednesday night to move to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 40-30.
The M's have now beaten the White Sox for three straight games and will look for the four-game sweep on Thursday night. With another series win in hand, the M's have now done something they haven't done for the last 23 years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have won 8 consecutive series at @TMobilePark since April 15, their longest home series winning streak within a single season since 10 consecutive home series wins from July 27-Oct. 7, 2001.
The M's have beaten the Reds, Diamondbacks, Braves, Athletics, Royals, Astros, Angels and White Sox in those series and have now moved to an impressive 24-11 at home this year.
The White Sox and A's are two of the worst teams in baseball, but in order to make the playoffs, you have to be able to take care of bad teams and the M's have done that. Furthermore, the Angels and Astros are also under .500, but you have to be able to win in the division and the M's have done that too.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the White Sox on Thursday and then will get another chance to win a home series over the weekend when they welcome the World Champion Texas Rangers to town.
The M's are currently 6.5 games up on Texas and will have a chance to create some real separation this weekend.
