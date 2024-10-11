Several New Candidates Surface as Chicago White Sox Managerial Search Continues
The Chicago White Sox's search for a new manager has stretched into mid-October, with new candidates continuing to surface as the offseason goes on.
According to a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Thursday, Chicago's long list of targets now includes St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso, Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable and former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin.
Descalso spent 10 seasons in the big leagues, suiting up for the Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs between 2010 and 2019. After spending 2023 as a baseball operations assistant in Arizona, Descalso served as St. Louis' bench coach in 2024.
While he doesn't have a ton of experience in coaching, the 37-year-old did help the injured and aging Cardinals go 83-79 this season.
Venable, also a former player, has a far more extensive resume. He was a first base coach, then a third base coach, with the Cubs from 2018 to 2020, on top of being a special assistant to team president Theo Epstein. He became the Boston Red Sox's bench coach under Alex Cora in 2021, managing seven games over the next two seasons before going to Texas and winning a World Series in 2023.
Considering Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is set to turn 70 years old in April, Venable has been positioned as the successor to the four-time World Series champion. Venable reportedly declined to interview with the New York Mets when they were looking for a manager last offseason.
Nevin, unlike up-and-comers Descalso and Venable, has actually been a manager. He went 119-149 with the Angels in 2022 and 2023, starting out as an interim after Joe Maddon was fired.
Descalso, Venable and Nevin are in the running to take over a White Sox team that lost an MLB-record 121 games in 2024. Manager Pedro Grifol got dismissed in August, leading to former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore temporarily filling in for him down the stretch.
There is supposedly a chance that Sizemore is brought back as the full-time manager, shedding the interim tag after rounding out the regular season with a 13-32 record. Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has also been mentioned as a potential fit, as has New York Mets special assistant Carlos Beltran.
