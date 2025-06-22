Shota Imanaga Could Return To Chicago Cubs For Key Series Against Rival
Exact details remain unclear, but Shota Imanaga's return is imminent.
On Saturday, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell shared an update on the team's ace, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since suffering a left hamstring strain on May 4.
"He's in a position to be ready, so he's gonna join us in St. Louis and we'll figure out the next steps," Counsell said, per Marquee Network.
While Imanaga will be with the team in St. Louis, Counsell didn't commit to naming which game Imanaga will start against the Cardinals, or if he'll pitch at all that series. But one thing is for sure.
"He's gonna make his next start in the big leagues," Counsell added.
Imanaga has made three starts as he works his way back from injury. On June 9 in the Arizona Complex League, he pitched two scoreless innings with one hit, four strikeouts and no walks. He followed that up with a four-inning shutout on June 14, including three hits, no walks and four strikeouts in Arizona.
Imanaga's rehab assignment continued against tougher competition with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Friday. Across 4.1 scoreless innings against the Nashville Sounds, he struck out eight batters while walking two and allowing two hits. Imanaga threw 72 pitches in that start, a sign of progress as he continues to stretch out.
"Everything went great," Counsell said "Did what we hoped he would do."
Perhaps surprisingly, the Cubs haven't skipped a beat since losing Imanaga. They've gone 25-16 since his injury, increasing their lead in the NL Central from three games to 4.5.
That gives the Cubs a 46-30 record, good for the best winning percentage in the NL and second in MLB, behind the 48-30 Detroit Tigers. But they're certainly still excited to welcome back Imanaga, who posted a 2.82 ERA in his first eight starts this season after finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2024.
Colin Rea is scheduled to start Sunday's rubber match against the Seattle Mariners at 1:20 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field. After that, the Cubs head to St. Louis for a crucial series between NL Central rivals.
The starting pitching rotation would typically lead to Ben Brown starting on Monday, followed by Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton to round out the four-game series. But based on Counsell's comments that Imanaga will rejoin the team in St. Louis, that order is subject to change.
