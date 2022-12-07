St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras

Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added another weapon to their lineup, agreeing to terms with free agent catcher Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Contreras is expected to replace Yadier Molina behind the plate as the club's catcher. He could also see time at designated hitter.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals, as of Dec. 7, including 2022 slash lines:

1) RF Lars Nootbaar .228/.340/.788

2) C Willson Contreras .243/.349/.815

3) 1B Paul Goldschmidt .317/.404/.981

4) 3B Nolan Arenado .293/.358/.891

5) 2B Brendan Donovan .281/.394/.773

6) LF Tyler O'Neill .228/.308/.700

7) RF Dylan Carlson .236/.316/.695

8) DH Nolan Gorman .226/.300/.721

9) SS Tommy Edman .265/.324/.725

Obviously, there's no predicting how exactly manager Oli Marmol will line up his club come Opening Day in March. This is simply just an estimation.

The Cardinals could add more to their roster before Opening Day. Their offseason appears to be far from over.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.