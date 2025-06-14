Baltimore Orioles Shut Down Tyler O'Neill Following Shoulder Injection
The Baltimore Orioles have returned outfielder Tyler O'Neill from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk, MLB.com's Jake Rill and others reported Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, O'Neill is not rejoining the big league roster. Instead, the slugger has been shut down after receiving an injection in the AC joint in his left shoulder.
The 29-year-old Canadian will not participate in baseball activities for at least the next week. From there, it remains to be seen how long it will take O'Neill to get back up to speed again.
O'Neill was first scratched with neck soreness on April 24, leading to a stint on the injured list. He returned on May 9, appearing in six straight games before his shoulder started to act up.
During his brief return to the lineup, O'Neill went 1-for-15 with a single, four walks and two stolen bases. On the whole this season, O'Neiil is batting .188 with a .605 OPS and 0.0 WAR.
Baltimore inked O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract in December. He two-time Gold Glove winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals standout hit 31 home runs with an .847 OPS and 2.6 WAR as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2024.
