Washington Nationals Officially Call Up Bruce the Bat Dog For MLB Debut
The Washington Nationals have had a handful of top prospects break into big leagues in recent years, but the one who got promoted Saturday came with a whole new kind of hype.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Nationals announced they would be calling up Bruce the Bat Dog from Triple-A Rochester. He made it down to D.C. just in time for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, getting the full-on star treatment on his way into Nationals Park.
After all, Saturday was Washington's "Pups in the Park" day, making it the perfect time for Bruce to soak up the spotlight.
And like every other prospect making their MLB debut, Bruce was given a patch commemorating the accomplishment to wear on his jersey – or, in his case, his Nationals bandana.
Bruce's rise to the majors was borderline meteoric, considering the golden retriever only made his debut with the Red Wings in September 2024. He took over for Milo, who died in May 2023.
Related MLB Stories
- OHTANI OF BAT DOGS: The Las Vegas Aviators have a bat dog who can carry bats and balls at the same time, earning the pup some praise from inside the organization and beyond. CLICK HERE
- HOGLUND GOES DOWN: Gunnar Hoglund, a rookie right-hander who was just starting to get settled in the Athletics' starting rotation, is expected to miss the rest of 2025 following hip surgery. CLICK HERE
- CHAPMAN INJURY UPDATE: Matt Chapman has already gone to the injured list with a sprained right hand, but the San Francisco Giants third baseman could be out through the rest of the month. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.