Albert Pujols Adds to Historic Resume, Wins Caribbean Series as Dominican Manager
Albert Pujols won't be eligible to get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame until 2028, but that doesn't mean the legendary slugger is sitting idly by.
The Dominican Republic's Leones del Escogido defeated Mexico's Charros de Jalisco 1-0 to claim the Caribbean Series title on Friday night. Escogido, who are managed by Pujols, tossed a combined one-hitter get over the finish line and complete quite the successful run this winter.
Pujols took the job as Escogido's manager in February 2024. A year later, he guided them to the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) title, which punched their ticket to the Caribbean Series.
By adding LIDOM and Caribbean Series championships to his resume, Pujols has continued to round out one of the most accomplished careers in baseball this century.
Pujols only just retired at the end of the 2022 campaign. He finished his 22-year big league career with 3,384 hits, 704 home runs, 2,218 RBI and a 101.5 WAR, batting .296 with a .918 OPS.
On top of making 11 All-Star appearances, Pujols won three MVPs, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, NL Rookie of the Year, an NL batting title and two World Series rings. He ranks fourth all-time in career home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.
Naturally, there is buzz building that the 45-year-old Pujols could manage an MLB team in the near future. With no immediate openings across the league, though, that won't be happening any time particularly soon.
But with even more championship experience now in his back pocket, it may only be a matter of time before teams start calling.
