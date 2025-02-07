Chicago Cubs Reportedly Offered Yoán Moncada Contract Prior to Los Angeles Angels Deal
Yoán Moncada cashed in on a $5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, but that wasn't the only opportunity the infielder was sitting on.
According to Beisbol FR's Francys Romero, Cubs "expressed strong interest" in Moncada when he was in free agency. They even went as far as offering him a one-year contract worth roughly $3 million, per Romero.
Had he taken that deal, the Cubs would have capitalized on the Chicago White Sox declining Moncada's $25 million option in the fall.
The Cubs have Nico Hoerner in place at second base and top prospect Matt Shaw set to take over at third base. Moncada could have backed them both up, but Chicago wound up signing veteran utility man Jon Berti to a one-year, $2 million deal instead.
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were among the other teams reportedly interested in Moncada.
As for Moncada, he could now compete for a spot in the Angels' starting lineup. If he doesn't beat out Anthony Rendon for the starting third base job, he could still start at designated hitter if Los Angeles is comfortable moving trade acquisition Jorge Soler back into the outfield.
Moncada hit .275 with a .756 OPS and 0.3 WAR across just 12 games with the White Sox in 2024, missing most of the season with a left adductor strain. He has appeared in an average of 69 games a season since 2022.
Over the last five years, Moncada is a .244 hitter with a .741 OPS. The former top prospect has largely failed to recreate his standout 2019 campaign, when he hit .315 with a .915 OPS and a 5.2 WAR.
