St. Louis Cardinals Reportedly Could Trade Starter Who They Acquired Just Last Year
According to a recent report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, rival executives believe that the St. Louis Cardinals be willing to trade starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who they just acquired last year.
The following comes from MLBTradeRumors, but links to the original report (subscription required):
Rival clubs believe that the Cardinals could entertain trade conversations surrounding right-hander Erick Fedde, according to a report fromDerrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, though it’s not clear whether those discussions would happen later this Spring or at some point during the season. Goold notes that the club has made clear their desire to maintain their pitching depth this spring, but adds that the club is “open” to a move that would lower payroll and make room in the rotation for young right-hander Michael McGreevy.
Fedde, about to turn 32, is headed into the seventh year of his career with the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox and Cardinals. He spent six years in Washington, to middling results, going 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA. That said, he earned a World Series ring for his efforts in the 2019 season, when he made 21 appearances.
Fedde went to Korea for the 2023 season and came back a different pitcher in 2024. He signed a two-year deal with the White Sox, going 7-4 even as the Sox put up a historic loss total. They traded him to the Cardinals last year at the trade deadline.
The Cardinals ended up missing the playoffs.
Fedde is slated to make $7.5 million this season and the Cardinals are known to want to trim payroll as they take a step-back season.
