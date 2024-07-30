Tampa Bay Rays Continue Firesale By Trading Infielder to Dodgers
The Tampa Bay Rays continued their firesale at the trade deadline on Monday, sending infielder Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jeff Passan had the information on social media:
For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring infielder Amed Rosario at the trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Between Tommy Edman and Rosario, they added the versatility they were seeking if they couldn't swing something bigger. on it.
The Dodgers are suffering from major injury issues in the infield, having lost Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas and Max Muncy to injury. For the Rays, Rosario is just the latest in a long line of players they've dealt away in the last week including Randy Arozarena, Zach Eflin, Jason Adam, and Isaac Paredes.
Rosario had signed a one-year deal with the Rays this past offseason and is set to be a free agent at the end of the year. He's hitting .307 this year with two home runs in 76 games. He has 26 RBI. Rosario is in his eight major league season with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Dodgers and Rays. He's a lifetime .275 hitter with 35 home runs. He can also play the outfield in addition to shortstop.
Robert Murray of Fansided reported that pitcher Michael Flynn is going to the Rays in the deal.
Right-hander Michael Flynn is going to the Rays in this trade, source said. Flynn was on a one-year minor-league deal with the Dodgers. Unclear if others involved.
Flynn is 2-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 31 appearances this year.
