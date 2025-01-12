Tampa Bay Rays Ballpark For 2025 Set to Provide Great Amenities After Renovation
The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set to embark on a very difficult journey in 2025. After Tropicana Field was rendered unplayable this season because of damage from Hurricane Milton, the Rays will be forced to play at Steinbrenner Field all season.
That's the spring training home of the New York Yankees.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays will at least be walking into a situation where the ballpark is nicely and newly renovated.
The Yankees renovated their home clubhouse at Steinbrenner Field before last year’s spring training. Asr eported by The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, their new multistory baseball operations building will include an expanded weight room, training room, locker room for women, players’ lounge, dining area, family lounge and new offices for the baseball operations’ staff. The Rays will have access to all of those facilities once the regular season begins, but not Yankees equipment, technology or proprietary spaces.
The Rays aren't sure how the temporary stadium move will impact their performance in 2025, but they've been cognizant of how it will affect the roster. Reportedly, they have been fearful that free agents won't want to sign in Tampa, which has caused them to hang onto players like Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe this spring.
At least the players who are there will have a solid ballpark to go to, which can help from a culture and optimism standpoint.
The Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82 and finished fourth in the highly-competitive American League East.
Tropicana Field will hopefully be repaired and ready to play in by 2026.
