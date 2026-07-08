Tarik Skubal Among Top 5 Players Who Could Change Teams Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline is less than one month away.

With the American League standings showing just two teams (New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays) more than four games over .500 and a host of National League squads very much in the wild-card race, there could be more buyers than usual this summer.

With that in mind, who could be some of the biggest names in baseball to change teams ahead of the deadline?

Let's look at five of them.

Tarik Skubal -- Detroit Tigers

Jun 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) watches the action from the dugout against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious star on the market continues to be Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

After a few solid, if unspectacular outings coming off the injured list, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner has been dominant in his last two starts. Skubal collected nine strikeouts for the third straight time in Wednesday's win vs, the Athletics, while allowing one run on five hits in five innings.

The Tigers have won three straight but still sit at 41-50 and trail eight teams in the AL wild card standings. Unless they go on extended run and do it fast, Skubal is likely to be traded,

Teams likely to pursue Skubal: Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees

PREDICTION: Traded to Dodgers

Aroldis Chapman -- Boston Red Sox

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) reacts during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aroldis Chapman has looked human lately, allowing runs in four of his last seven apperances.

The eight-time All-Star's numbers overall are again, stellar in 2026 though. Chapman enters Wednesday with 18 saves and a 2.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 26 2/3 innings pitched.

Will the Boston Red Sox be buying or selling this summer though? The Red Sox could potentially be finally turning a corner (having won four in a row) and have a great chance to continue their winning ways with a three-game set against the lowly New York Mets coming over the weekend, leading into the All-Star break.



Teams likely to pursue Chapman: Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates

PREDICTION: Stays with Red Sox

CJ Abrams -- Washington Nationals

Jul 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Skubal and Chapman with their injury history and age, respectively, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has not only been durable, but is likely entering his prime as well.

The 25-year-old has posted a career-best .276/.354/.509 slash line this season and is headed toward shattering his previous high marks in home runs and RBIs as well, with 19 and 65, respectively, entering Wednesday,

The Nationals are very much in the NL wild card race too at 47-46, just 3 1/2 games behind the division-rival Miami Marlins for the final playoff spot.



Teams likely to pursue Abrams: Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays

PREDICTION: Stays with Nationals

Luis Arraez -- San Francisco Giants

Jul 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) throws to first base for an out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the San Francisco Giants floundering, infielder Luis Arraez having another solid season and the 29-year-old set to hit free agency in 2027, this is one of the more obvious candidates to be traded.

The Giants have the fifth-worst record in MLB at 38-53 and Arraez is slashing .327/.364/.462 across 380 plate appearances covering 86 games this year.

Teams likely to pursue Arraez: Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees

PREDICTION: Traded to Yankees

Isaac Paredes -- Houston Astros

Jul 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Paredes has already been traded four times in his career, including three times in the last four years and twice in 2024 alone.

Let's make it five times on the move this summer for the two-time All-Star.

Lots of teams could use a solid contact hitter like Paredes and his position versatility is a plus as well.

Teams likely to pursue Paredes: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies

PREDICTION: Traded to Phillies