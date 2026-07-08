Tarik Skubal Among Top 5 Players Who Could Change Teams Before MLB Trade Deadline
The Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline is less than one month away.
With the American League standings showing just two teams (New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays) more than four games over .500 and a host of National League squads very much in the wild-card race, there could be more buyers than usual this summer.
With that in mind, who could be some of the biggest names in baseball to change teams ahead of the deadline?
Let's look at five of them.
Tarik Skubal -- Detroit Tigers
The most obvious star on the market continues to be Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
After a few solid, if unspectacular outings coming off the injured list, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner has been dominant in his last two starts. Skubal collected nine strikeouts for the third straight time in Wednesday's win vs, the Athletics, while allowing one run on five hits in five innings.
The Tigers have won three straight but still sit at 41-50 and trail eight teams in the AL wild card standings. Unless they go on extended run and do it fast, Skubal is likely to be traded,
Teams likely to pursue Skubal: Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees
PREDICTION: Traded to Dodgers
Aroldis Chapman -- Boston Red Sox
Aroldis Chapman has looked human lately, allowing runs in four of his last seven apperances.
The eight-time All-Star's numbers overall are again, stellar in 2026 though. Chapman enters Wednesday with 18 saves and a 2.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 26 2/3 innings pitched.
Will the Boston Red Sox be buying or selling this summer though? The Red Sox could potentially be finally turning a corner (having won four in a row) and have a great chance to continue their winning ways with a three-game set against the lowly New York Mets coming over the weekend, leading into the All-Star break.
Teams likely to pursue Chapman: Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates
PREDICTION: Stays with Red Sox
CJ Abrams -- Washington Nationals
Unlike Skubal and Chapman with their injury history and age, respectively, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has not only been durable, but is likely entering his prime as well.
The 25-year-old has posted a career-best .276/.354/.509 slash line this season and is headed toward shattering his previous high marks in home runs and RBIs as well, with 19 and 65, respectively, entering Wednesday,
The Nationals are very much in the NL wild card race too at 47-46, just 3 1/2 games behind the division-rival Miami Marlins for the final playoff spot.
Teams likely to pursue Abrams: Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays
PREDICTION: Stays with Nationals
Luis Arraez -- San Francisco Giants
With the San Francisco Giants floundering, infielder Luis Arraez having another solid season and the 29-year-old set to hit free agency in 2027, this is one of the more obvious candidates to be traded.
The Giants have the fifth-worst record in MLB at 38-53 and Arraez is slashing .327/.364/.462 across 380 plate appearances covering 86 games this year.
Teams likely to pursue Arraez: Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees
PREDICTION: Traded to Yankees
Isaac Paredes -- Houston Astros
Isaac Paredes has already been traded four times in his career, including three times in the last four years and twice in 2024 alone.
Let's make it five times on the move this summer for the two-time All-Star.
Lots of teams could use a solid contact hitter like Paredes and his position versatility is a plus as well.
Teams likely to pursue Paredes: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies
PREDICTION: Traded to Phillies
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Victor Barbosa is a graduate of Springfield College, where he earned a degree in Communications-Sports Journalism. He has covered local and professional sports news for FanSided, Heavy, NESN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Syracuse.com, WEEI and Yardbarker, among other publications. Victor lives in the Albany, NY area with his wife, toddler and two dogs.Follow vbarbosa1127