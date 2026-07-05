Nationals Duo CJ Abrams, James Wood Make All-Star Game as Abrams Gets Starting Nod

As expected, the Washington Nationals are set to have at least two representatives at the 2026 All-Star Game that is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia on July 14.

During the All-Star Game Selection Show that took place on Saturday and aired on FOX, the starting position player groups for the National League and American League were revealed, along with the pitchers and the reserves for both sides.

CJ Abrams and James Wood each made the National League roster following their incredible start to the season where they have been two of the best players in Major League Baseball.

CJ Abrams Is Starting Shortstop for National League

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to Phase 1 of fan voting, it was already known that Abrams was going to be an All-Star this year based on the fact that he finished within the top two of vote getters at his position. However, it was between him and Los Angeles Dodgers megastar Mookie Betts when it came to who was going to be the starting shortstop, and the Selection Show revealed that the Nationals slugger earned that nod.

Based on the statistical profile of the two players during the first part of this season, there's no question that Abrams should have been the starter. He's been better than Betts in every offensive category this year, with the veteran only edging out Abrams in defensive metrics. However, it was not a given that Abrams would be the starter, so seeing him get this honor is a huge feather in his cap at this stage of his career.

This selection also pays off the goal that Abrams and his new manager Blake Butera set for him ahead of this season, as Butera challenged his shortstop to consistently perform at an All-Star level. Now, Abrams is a two-time All-Star after first making the team in 2024.

James Wood Makes NL Roster as Reserve

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would have been a shame for Wood to miss out on the Midsummer Classic based on the season he's had to date, as his 23 home runs and wRC+ of 152 rank seventh and eighth across the MLB, respectively.

Thankfully, the slugger will be participating in his second straight All-Star Game, as he was selected as a reserve alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That trio will backup the starting outfield unit of Philadelphia Phillies first-time All-Star Brandon Marsh, New York Mets five-time All-Star Juan Soto and Dodgers first-time All-Star Andy Pages.