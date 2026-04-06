Mike Trout Needed X-Rays After Mariners Hit Him for the Second Time Over the Weekend

Mike Trout and the Angels got very lucky this past weekend against the Mariners. After dropping the first game of their series against Seattle, Los Angeles won on Saturday and Sunday with two very notable things happening.

First, right fielder Jo Adell played one of the coolest defensive games in MLB history and robbed three home runs in a 1-0 win on Saturday night. A few hours later they won in extra innings on Sunday afternoon. They did so without Mike Trout who was hit in the hand by a 94.2 mph fastball thrown by Casey Legumina in the ninth inning. Trout left the game in pain.

Trout was worried because his hand was so swollen, but X-rays came back negative. He is now day-to-day.

Mike Trout leaves the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand pic.twitter.com/ISOz5Janj6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

This was not the first time the Mariners came too far inside on Trout in the series. Pitcher Bryan Woo threw two pitches to Trout on Friday night and both were high and inside with the second hitting him on the shoulder, which you may recall is very close to the head.

Bryan Woo’s first pitch to Mike Trout was up and in and near Mike Trout’s head. His second pitch to Trout drilled him up high. Interesting 👀



Mike Trout was not pleased one bit 👀 pic.twitter.com/r40A0U01Nn — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) April 4, 2026

According to MLB.com, Woo later apologized for the HBP, but after the second HBP of the weekend knocked Trout out of the game, the Angels superstar basically suggested they figure it out.

“We know where they're trying to get me out, fastballs up and in, so it's just frustrating,” Trout said. “You know, if you can't control it up there, you shouldn't do it. So it is what it is."

During Sunday's game the Mariners threw far inside once during Trout's first at-bat and ended up getting him out. Then in the third inning they kept the ball outside and he ended up hitting a double. During the fourth inning Luis Castillo challenged Trout and struck him out looking on a pitch inside. Cole Wilcox then got Trout to strike out swinging in the sixth before Legumina hit him in the ninth and ended his day. Oswald Peraza, who took over Trout's spot in the batting order, had a sacrifice bunt in the 11th inning to set up the game-winning sac fly from Nolan Schanuel.

Trout only saw one pitch inside during the second game of the series, but with two HBP in one three-game series he's now among the league leaders in the category. Only Connor Norby of the Marlins, who has four hits and three HBP through eight games, has been hit more this season.

Trout was hit just six times last season in 130 games. From '12 to '19, when he was regularly competing for MVP awards, he averaged around 10 HBP a season. Over the last six seasons, where he's fallen out of that conversation, he's been hit about four times a season. So maybe the Mariners throwing at Trout is a sign that he's in for a big season. We should know for sure by the time the teams meet again in late June.

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