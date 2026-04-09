Top 2 Free Agent Solutions for Orioles After Losing Zach Eflin

The Baltimore Orioles made a good move this past offseason by re-signing Zach Eflin to a one-year deal with a mutual option for the 2027 season. Well, at least it looked good on paper.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, it didn't work out, though. Eflin made one start for the Orioles and that will be it for the 2026 season. FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Wednesday that Eflin underwent right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery and is done for the 2026 season.

"Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin had successful right elbow UCL reconstruction with Dr. Keith Meister. He’s out for the season," Murray wrote.

Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin had successful right elbow UCL reconstruction with Dr. Keith Meister. He’s out for the season. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 8, 2026

Pitching injuries have already been hurting the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays are thin on pitching right now with Cody Ponce on the 60-Day Injured List and Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos all on the 15-Day Injured List. The Boston Red Sox lost Johan Oviedo, who was in the bullpen, for at least six weeks. Now, the Orioles lose a legit starter for the 2026 season.

There are still a few free agents out there looking for new homes, including two with AL East experience. Injuries keep popping around the league and sooner or later, they will shake up the free agent market.

Here are two options for the Orioles to consider with AL East experience:

Lucas Giolito

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Someone has to give Giolito a shot at some point, right? Giolito spent the last two years in the American League East as a member of the Red Sox. He missed the 2024 season, but returned in 2025 and had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for Boston. If Baltimore wants a guy who can come in right away and be a No. 5 starter with upside much higher than that, Giolito would be the guy.

Marcus Stroman

Jul 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stroman spent the last two seasons with the Yankees. He also spent the first five-plus seasons of his big league career as a member of the Blue Jays. Stroman is 34 years old and struggled in 2025. He had a 6.23 ERA in nine starts. In 2024, he was much better. Stroman had a 4.31 ERA in 30 appearances. From 2019 through 2023, he never logged an ERA above 3.95.

The injuries keep piling up across the league. These two hurlers are out there in free agency, among others. You never want to see an injury pop up, but that's typically what triggers moves to be made at this point in the year. This is the time of the year when there's the fewest amount of moves made across the league. Both of these two guys would make sense for Baltimore and it actually might be the best option for them as well at this point.