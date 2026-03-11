What's at Stake Entering Final Day of Pool Play at the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic has already provided a ton of excitement and surprises. Entering the final day of pool play, five teams have already punched their ticket to the quarterfinals. Five others are alive to capture the final three slots and still others have the potential to improve their seeding as the tournament reaches the knockout stages.

World Baseball Classic teams to already clinch quarterfinals berth

Japan: The defending champions showed they will once again be a tough out as the Pool C hosts cruised to a 4-0 record.

Korea: After dropping their first two contests, Korea mounted a spirited rally to win the next two and advanced in dramatic fashion on a tiebreak.

Dominican Republic: Perhaps the most impressive team to this point, the Dominican side has outscored opponents 34-4 through three victories, which is enough to put them through.

Venezuela: Solid pitching through three wins has Venezuela set for a clash with the Dominican Republic with top seeding on the line.

Puerto Rico: A victory over Cuba moved Puerto Rico to 3-1 in Group A and ensured them a spot in the final eight.

Still alive

As laid out in this post, Pool B enters the final day with a three-team race for two spots. Italy, Mexico and the United States are all hoping things break their way.

Canada and Cuba square off in an afternoon affair that will decide which team will be joining Puerto Rico and advancing.

What's at stake for Wednesday's games

Canada vs. Cuba, 3 p.m. ET

This is an old-fashioned example of the loser leaving town and the winner keeps on balling. If Canada wins they will earn the top seed from the pool and fly to Houston to chase further dreams. If Cuba prevails they they will be off to Houston as the second seed.

Italy vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. ET

All eyes will be on this matchup as it dramatically impacts the Americans as well. Team USA is hoping for an Italy win or that Mexico scores a lot of runs in victory.

Here is a helpful chart to understand the state of play.

Here's a #WorldBaseballClassic tiebreaker grid for Pool B, ahead of the final game. pic.twitter.com/9QY50Mq8iI — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) March 11, 2026

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. ET

Both teams are comfortably in the semifinals, though there is still a lot to play for. The winner will take the pool and therefore avoid a matchup with Japan in the quarterfinals.

