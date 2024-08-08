Top Female Tennis Players Get Gifted Toronto Blue Jays "City Connect" Uniforms
If you see any top female tennis players rocking Toronto Blue Jays "City Connect" jerseys, here's why:
The National Bank Open, one of the top tennis tournaments leading up to the famed U.S. Open, has apparently gifted the uniforms to top female players at this year's event.
The National Bank Open happens every year in Toronto and Montreal. This year, the women are playing in Toronto with the men in Montreal. Next year, the groups will rotate.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who is ranked No. 34 in the world, posted a picture of her locker at the event on her Instagram story week.
That's a nice touch by the tournament, and good branding for the Blue Jays as well. Considering that several players in the tournament have big social media followings, if even a few of them post a picture of the gear or in the gear, it will raise brand awareness for the Jays.
Furthermore, with so many top tennis players not being from North America, it's an opportunity for pictures like these to reach new audiences and give Toronto an even further international reach.
Some of the top players are not playing in the National Bank Open because of the proximity in time to the Olympics, but this is still a very strong field featuring the likes of Svitolina, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Marta Kostyuk.
As for the Blue Jays themselves, they are currently in last place in the American League East. They will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 7:07 p.m. ET.
