Toronto Blue Jays Announce When They'll Wear City Connect Uniforms This Year
According to our friends over at Uni-Watch, we now know that the Toronto Blue Jays will wear their "city connect" uniforms for each Friday home game in 2025.
This is a deviation from last year, where the Brewers wore the uniforms in a more random order once they were unveiled.
They primarily wore them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a solitary Thursday game. The Blue Jays did not wear their CCs on either Saturday or Sunday, nor were they worn on Tuesday.
So while they didn’t really have any kind of a pattern or schedule for their use last season, this year they will be worn for every Friday night home game (for a total of 13 games).
City Connect uniforms are typically worn on Friday night home games, but some teams will lean in beyond that and wear them more often. The Jays can certainly add to this schedule if they want as the season goes on.
Toronto is coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East. Though the division figures to be the most competitive in baseball, Toronto feels better about themselves heading into this season because of their offseason improvements.
The Jays added slugger Anthony Santander, defensive wizard Andres Gimenez, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and relievers Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia.
Toronto will continue Grapefruit League play for the next five weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.
